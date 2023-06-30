Q: When my son and his wife came to visit recently, our cat took one look at them, ran upstairs and disappeared under our bed. She wouldn't come out all day, and she's not eating much. I'm worried that the stress of having guests in the house, combined with her lack of appetite, will trigger a bout of pancreatitis, which she's had before. Is there anything I can do to help her be more comfortable when we have visitors?

A: It's normal for cats to react this way to unfamiliar people and situations. The flight response is a survival behavior that protects them from potentially dangerous situations or individuals.

Cats that are afraid of strangers may not have been socialized at an early enough age. Kittens that are handled by many different people before they are six weeks old may be less fearful of strangers or new or unusual objects later in life. Sometimes, though, kittens that are fearful carry the trait in their genes, influenced by their father's personality, even if they aren't raised by him.

If the hiding behavior is new, however, that's something to bring to your veterinarian's attention. A change in behavior can signal an underlying health problem.

For your cat, the best thing you can do is to set up a safe place where she feels secure. This can be your bedroom, an office or some other comfortable area where no one will disturb her. Stock it with food, water, a litter box (well away from the food and water) and a favorite toy.

Your cat may never be a social butterfly, but it's possible that if the same people visit frequently, she will one day be confident enough to let them catch a glimpse of her.

