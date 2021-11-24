ESTERO, Fla. — Ben Shungu posted 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer as Vermont beat Appalachian State 65-63 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Adrian Delph's 3-pointer for Appalachian State tied the game at 63 with 16 seconds to play. Following a Mountaineers' timeout, Shungu dribbled the floor at the top of the arc before rattling in the game winner.

Ryan Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (5-2).

Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Justin Forrest added 16 points. Michael Almonacy had 14 points.

