CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ben Shungu had 19 points as Vermont defeated Northern Iowa 71-57 on Thursday.
Isaiah Powell had 17 points for Vermont (1-0) in its season opener.
AJ Green had 19 points for the Panthers (0-2). Noah Carter and Austin Phyfe each added 11 points.
