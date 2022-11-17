TOLEDO, Ohio — JT Shumate scored 33 points as Toledo beat Oakland 112-90 on Wednesday night.
Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (3-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 8 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 20 points.
The Golden Grizzlies (1-3) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 30 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Oakland. In addition, Osei Price had 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners
It didn't take Justin Verlander long to realize he could have a special year after missing almost two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Sports
Sasser scores 20, No. 3 Houston beats Texas Southern 83-48
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat's winning streak at three.
Sports
Council scores 19, leads No. 9 Arkansas past South Dakota St
Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas' 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday.
Sports
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot