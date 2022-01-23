SAN ANTONIO — Christian Shumate had a career-high 29 points plus 11 rebounds as McNeese State snapped its nine-game road losing streak, beating UIW 82-72 on Saturday.
Kellon Taylor had 14 points for McNeese State (8-12, 3-3 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis added 12 points. Zach Scott had 10 points.
Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 1-5). Bradley Akhile added 15 points. Johnny Hughes III had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Williams lifts Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51
Terrell Williams had a career-high 21 points as Southern romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51 on Saturday.
Sports
Hawkins scores 20 to lead Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-77
Jalen Hawkins matched his season high with 20 points as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-77 on Saturday night.
Sports
Gambrell, Jr. lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 70-67
Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 26 points and his 3-pointer with three seconds left lifted Prairie View past Alabama State 70-67 on Saturday.
Sports
McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past Titans 19-16
Maybe, just maybe, these young Cincinnati Bengals really are that good.
Sports
Edwards leads No. 10 Houston to 79-36 win over East Carolina
Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 10 Houston used a big first half to rout East Carolina, 79-36, on Saturday night.