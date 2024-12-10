SHR closure leads to a seat shakeup in NASCAR. A look at who is driving where in 2025

Noah Gragson is slated to move to Front Row Motorsports, but that team joined 23XI Racing in refusing to sign NASCAR's final offer on charters and now is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body. Front Row and 23XI are both hoping to expand to three cars in 2025 — but their current charters expire at the end of this month and, unless an agreement is reached, the teams will have to compete as ''open'' cars with no guarantee of a spot in the field or other protections.