Playing Catch-Up in the Rainfall Department



Yesterday's dreamlike weather gives way to a faint instability hangover. A whirlpool of unusually cold air aloft will spark mainly afternoon showers the next few days, with a few puddles into the weekend. A more formidable rainstorm next Tuesday gives way to a real warm front the latter half of next week with 60s, even a crack at 70F.

April showers are a welcome sight, considering rainfall for the month is about an inch below average. Your flowers are happy.

April Running Drier In Most Areas. There are exceptions, but the map above shows precipitation departure from normal for April, to date; roughly an inch rainfall deficit from St. Cloud and the Twin Cities to Rochester. Graphics above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Trending Milder. I'm relieved to see a lack of wintry relapses over the next 1-2 weeks, if ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) are to be believed. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Hold the Shorts. Summer doesn't seem to be in any hurry this year; a nagging trough of low pressure roughly 2 weeks out suggesting showery weather with temperatures at or just below average.

Strong Winds Push 30-Foot Piles of Ice Into Lake Mille Lacs Back Yards. Check out the video from Star Tribune: "Strong winds whipping across Lake Mille Lacs have pushed mountains of ice into residential backyards along the southeastern shore. Documentation of Monday’s multi-ton uninvited visit was posted on Facebook by Johnson’s Portside marina just north of Isle. While property damage looks pretty extensive to at least one home based on the video, no injuries have been reported. “Saw some piles about 30 feet high on the east side,” the marina’s Steve Johnson said in a follow-up video with mountains of ice as his backdrop. “One cabin was seeing some damage done...”

Relentless Record Heat Roasts Miami, Gulf Coast. Capital Weather Gang has perspective: "From South Texas to South Florida, all along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, temperatures in the spring frequently have leaped ahead to summer-like levels. South Florida, in particular, has turned downright hot, obliterating long-standing records. On Monday, Miami experienced its hottest April day recorded, soaring to 97 degrees. Meteorologists say the steamy weather is linked to abnormally warm temperatures in the adjacent waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean and a persistent high pressure zone heating the air. But both the extent and intensity of the warmth is unprecedented in many areas and would likely not be happening without the influence of human-induced climate change..."

Map credit : " Forty-five-day temperature differences from normal reveals well-above-average air temperatures across much the Gulf of Mexico and adjacent land masses." (WeatherBell)

These Face Masks for Cows Have Nothing to Do With Coronavirus. A story at Bloomberg had me doing a double-take: "Agriculture is second only to energy in its contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions, and raising animals—especially cattle—drives almost half the industry’s footprint. That hasn’t been good news for beef and dairy producers, who are being abandoned by climate-conscious investors and consumer alike. Francisco Norris, however, sees it as an opportunity. Norris is a co-founder of Zelp Ltd., short for Zero Emissions Livestock Project, a U.K.-based startup developing a wearable device for cows that may be able to reduce their methane emissions by up to 60%..."

Photo credit : "A dairy cow wears Zelp's methane-capturing face mask at a farm in Hertfordshire, U.K., on Feb. 21, 2020." Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg.

UofL Breakthrough Technology Shows Promise Fighting Novel Coronavirus. Here's some promising news from UofL News: "University of Louisville researchers have developed a technology that is believed to block the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells. The technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA – an “aptamer” – which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early tests show that this aptamer may stop viruses, including novel coronavirus, from “hijacking” nucleolin to replicate inside the body. UofL is seeking to fast-track development, including application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval to start treating patients seriously affected with COVID-19..."

67 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

61 F. average high on April 22.

49 F. high on April 22, 2019.

April 23, 1990: A record high of 88 degrees is set at Redwood Falls.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, late shower risk. Winds: E 8-13. High: 62



FRIDAY: Cloudy with a little rain. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 42. High: 56



SATURDAY: Early sun, PM showers likely. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 40. High: 57



SUNDAY: Sunshine through midday. Late shower? Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 41. High: 62



MONDAY: Early shower, then mild sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 47. High: 68



TUESDAY: Steadier, heavier rain possible. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 45. High: 57



WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 41. High: 63

Climate Stories...

Perspective. USA Facts has details: "Between 1895 and 2019, the average temperature in 50% of US counties rose more than 2.7 F, a key threshold of climate warming identified by NASA. In six states —North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Delaware, and New Jersey— the average temperature in all counties rose more than 2.7°F..." Precipitation Trends. USA Facts reports: "California had a greater drop in average annual precipitation over the past century compared to any other state. Vermont had the most significant average increase with 8.7 inches of precipitation." Birds: Taking Flight from Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "Climate change is threatening the habitats and existence of hundreds of bird species in North America. Researchers at the National Audubon Society found that most bird species face multiple climate threats, including drought, wildfire, sea level rise, and heat. Analysis projects that under a 3.0°C of warming scenario, state birds face multiple threats: In 45 states and Washington, D.C. state birds face at least two threats from climate change. Two other state birds could be displaced from their states altogether from the effects of climate change on their habitat. Nearly half of the country’s state birds face three or more threats throughout the breeding and non-breeding seasons, making them vulnerable to extinction by the end of the century..."

Earth Day at 50: "There Is No Planet B". Here is an excerpt from an Op-Ed at Star Tribune: "...The 50th anniversary will be the strangest, as the COVID-19 pandemic will require most citizens to demonstrate at home and online. Yet this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, requiring the urgent, game-changing response COVID-19 received. This year is forecast to be the hottest on record, after 2019’s frightening and costly fires, floods and storms that devastated the Australian bush and Midwestern farms. The melting of the ice caps and glaciers accelerates as temperatures soar, a record 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in Antarctica on Feb. 8, the same temperature as Los Angeles that day. Already 90 American cities experience some flooding, while officials in low-lying cities like Manila consider how to move. Yet good news is also plentiful. Wind and solar energy are booming at a scale and cost unimaginable even a few years ago, with electric cars, buses, trucks and charging stations rolling out fast around the world..."

How is the Coronavirus Pandemic Affecting Climate Change. WIRED.com (paywall) reports: "...But maybe our suddenly clearer skies don’t have to be temporary. We’re getting a taste of how much more livable our cities would be if we designed them for people, not cars. Closing roads to cars altogether—as cities like Boston and Oakland, California, have done during the crisis—means people can walk and bike in safety, itself a boost to public health. “We call this a ‘psychic outcome,’ of people realizing what we’ve absorbed from the slow intensification of urban life as it relates to vehicles,” Gurney notes. “It’s potentially a moment where we can get a clearer picture of what we’ve slowly kind of numbed ourselves to. Cities are profoundly dominated by vehicles.” Done incorrectly, though, a rethinking of cities could exacerbate inequalities..."

Denis Hayes, Planner of First Earth Day, Discusses "Virtual" 50th. InsideClimate News has perspective; here's a clip: "...This year's Earth Day plan was to get a billion people all over the world to participate in events drawing attention to the most urgent environmental issue in history: the climate crisis. Instead, with most of the world locked down by the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, Earth Day will be virtual. Hayes, reflecting on the cataclysmic consequences of climate change, had high hopes for Earth Day's impact, especially with a newly reenergized environmental movement led by young people like Greta Thunberg. No one imagined the world would change so radically, so quickly, under a ruinous virus that has locked down half the planet. But amid the darkness in the world these days, Hayes also sees a few glimmers of hope for the future of the planet. His remarks, below, are lightly edited..."