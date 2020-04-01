Good News For Ducks and Worms: Showery Spell Into Friday



"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts" said Winston Churchill. Our bombs and bullets are futile against such an unseen, microscopic enemy as COVID-19.

History shows that we always (eventually) rise to the occasion. We find a viable way forward. But that will require sacrifice, humility, empathy and charity - in equal measures. The Pandemic of 2020 will change us in ways we can't even imagine.

I'm ready for some good news. We've picked up 4 hours of daylight since December 21. The threat of widespread river flooding has diminished. Ice is coming off lakes earlier than last year and odds favor a warmer, drier summer season.

You may bump into a stray shower today, with more widespread showers Thursday and Friday. Some quarter to half inch rainfall amounts are possible with a dash of ice up north.

We dry out over the weekend and a surge of humid, 60-degree air may spark a few hefty thunderstorms early next week. ECMWF is predicting 70F next Tuesday - we'll see.



More cool fronts are inevitable, but nothing wintry. That said, don't retire your heavy jacket yet.

Slushy Possibilities Out West. Models suggest a light icy mix up north and a few inches of snow from the Red River Valley westward across the Dakotas. Most of Minnesota will experience rain showers, with heaviest precipitation amounts north/west of the Twin Cities. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Slow Warming Trend. Temperatures slowly moderate over the weekend, reaching 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week with a rise in humidity and a few T-storms possible the first half of next week.

Spring In Your Step Early Next Week? Quick, buy a Lotto ticket. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) are predicting a high of 72F next Tuesday. Temperatures should easily be 10-20F above average early next week before a cooling trend sets in. Meteograms: WeatherBell.

Cooler Phase by Mid-April? After an unusually mild start to April GFS guidance is hinting at a correction by mid-month, although the scope and duration of any cool-down is very much up in the air. April: shorts and heavy jackets in the same closet.

Weather Service: EF-1 Tornado Struck Southwestern Wisconsin. Tornadoes in March are rare, but possible at this latitude. Star Tribune has details: "The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries. The tornado struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Potosi, in Grant County, and was on the ground for about five minutes, traveling about 7 miles (11 kilometers). The weather service says barns and trees were damaged and a house sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported."

The Pandemic Has Led to a Huge, Global Drop in Air Pollution. WIRED.com (paywall) reports: "The coronavirus pandemic is shutting down industrial activity and temporarily slashing air pollution levels around the world, satellite imagery from the European Space Agency shows. One expert said the sudden shift represented the “largest-scale experiment ever,” in terms of the reduction of industrial emissions. Readings from ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite show that over the past six weeks, levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) over cities and industrial clusters in Asia and Europe were markedly lower than in the same period last year. Nitrogen dioxide is produced from car engines, power plants and other industrial processes and is thought to exacerbate respiratory illnesses such as asthma..."

Image credit : Courtesy of European Space Agency.

Are We Living in a Simulated World? I've heard this before, just not in The Wall Street Journal. Here's the intro: "The idea that the world we experience is an illusion being fed to us by powerful computers, popularized by the “Matrix” movies, is just crazy enough to be worth taking seriously. But if we’re going to be serious, it is important to distinguish between two very different questions. First: Could there be a richly experienced mental world that is not made of matter, as it appears to be, but of abstract data? And second: Is the world we actually experience—the universe as described by the laws of physics and the facts of cosmology—such a world? The answer to the first question is pretty surely yes. In fact, humans occupy self-generated mind-worlds for an hour or two each day, when we dream during REM sleep. The objects we see in dreams are just patterns of electrical excitation in our brains. Analogously, virtual reality tunes us into data streams that we perceive as objects..."

Image credit : "Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ (2003)." Photo: Warner Bros/Everett Collection.

54 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

49 F. average high temperature on March 31 at MSP.

38 F. high on March 31, 2019.

April 1, 1882: A record high of 75 degrees is set at Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds, stray shower. Winds: SE 15-25. High: 55



THURSDAY: Heavier showers, possible T-storm. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 43. High: 62



FRIDAY: Showery rains slowly taper. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 47



SATURDAY: Sunny peeks, light jacket weather. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 30. High: 48



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, trending milder. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 34. High: 59



MONDAY: Humid. Feels like spring again. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 67



TUESDAY: Sticky with a few strong T-storms possible. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 51. High: 69

Climate Stories...

U.S. to Announce Rollback of Auto Pollution Rules, a Key Effort to Fight Climate Change. Here's the intro to a New York Times summary: "The Trump administration is expected on Tuesday to announce its final rule to rollback Obama-era automobile fuel efficiency standards, relaxing efforts to limit climate-warming tailpipe pollution and virtually undoing the government’s biggest effort to combat climate change. The new rule, written by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation, would allow cars on American roads to emit nearly a billion tons more carbon dioxide over the lifetime of the vehicles than they would have under the Obama standards and hundreds of millions of tons more than will be emitted under standards being implemented in Europe and Asia..."

File image: EPA.

How Climate Experts Think About Raising Children Who Will Inherit a Planet in Crisis. A story at The Washington Post made me do a double-take: "...What to do with that — a world that is breaking down, and a child who is growing up? Parents are meant to be guardians and guides, the ones to help their offspring make sense of the present and envision a future. Philosophically, and practically, this is a daunting task in the best of times — and these are not the best of times, particularly if one happens to be a climate scientist, or an environmental justice activist, or anyone whose profession demands a constant, clear-eyed acknowledgment of the damage wrought by the climate crisis..."

American Climate: She Thought She Could Ride Out the Storm, Her Daughter Said. It Was a Fatal Mistake. Here's an excerpt of another powerful story in an ongoing series at InsideClimate News: "...It had been 22 years since Hurricane Opal hit the region. Ahead of that storm, Agnes fled Mexico Beach and drove six hours out of town. When she returned, her home was hardly damaged. Gina suspects this is the reason that her mother decided not to evacuate when Michael was headed their way. "The regret is that I didn't realize she was staying in her home," Gina said. "I wish that I could have known that. But I honestly don't think I would have been able to do anything." Although scientists can't say that a specific hurricane is linked to climate change, studies show that warmer ocean temperatures fuel more dangerous hurricanes, making Category 4 and 5 storms more frequent, with higher rainfall. Warming global temperatures lead to sea level rise, and higher seas means more severe storm surge during hurricanes..."

Maybe Keep It In The Ground?: Headlines and links via Climate Nexus: "A glut in global oil supply amid a deep price drop and decreased demand from the coronavirus means that the world is quickly running out of storage facilities for its oil, analysts say. As Saudi Arabia and Russia remain tangled in a price war begun in February, where both countries refuse to slow production, analysts told Fortune that more than 75% of storage sites are already full and the world could run out of places to put the oil by April. Oil currently in production “will just move from a tank in Saudi, probably, into someone else’s tank or just sit on a vessel,” analyst Alexander Booth told the New York Times. “It is certainly not needed.” (Fortune, New York Times $)

Image credit : Clean Technica.

One Planet: The Impact Of Climate Change on Infectious Diseases. KALW.org in San Francisco has an interview; here's the intro: "On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the links between climate change and infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization, environmental threats to human health include "climate changes in ecosystems due to loss of biodiversity, supplies of freshwater, land degradation, urbanization, and stresses on food-producing systems." How is the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity impacting the spread of infectious diseases?..."