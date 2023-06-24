Rounds Of Rain Saturday

Forecast radar between 7 AM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday

As we head into the hectic weekend across the region - with Taylor Swift, the Twin Cities Pride Festival, and the Back to the 50s car show all ongoing - we are watching a slow-moving system that'll bring numerous showers and storms along with it. The most steady rain throughout the day looks to be across portions of northern Minnesota. However, as we head late in the afternoon and early evening hours, a batch of strong to severe storms is expected to form across southern Minnesota into Iowa, moving through the metro. More showers and storms will continue to pinwheel across the state through Saturday Night.

Starting with the severe threat, a Slight Risk of severe weather (threat level 2/5) is in place across south-central Minnesota, with a Marginal Risk (1/5) stretching into central Minnesota including the Twin Cities. Very large hail appears to be the primary threat, followed by damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two.

Expected 24-hour rain between 7 AM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday

Heavy rain is expected to fall across the state as we head through Saturday and Saturday Night, with the potential of 2"+ of rain across northern Minnesota during the 24-hour period. Down toward the metro, over an inch of rain will be possible.

As we head through Saturday in the Twin Cities, we will be watching shower and storm potential - but the greatest risk will be late in the afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Morning temperatures will start off around 70F with highs in the mid-80s expected.

Cooler temperatures than what we saw Friday will be in place across much of the state on Saturday, with highs ranging from the 60s in northwestern Minnesota and along the North Shore to the 80s in central and southern Minnesota.

More Storms Expected Sunday

As we head toward the second day of the weekend, the showers and storms will become a bit more scattered across the state as they pinwheel around the area of low pressure as it moves eastward. Cooler temperatures will also filter in, with highs only in the low 70s Sunday. An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible on Monday, but most of the day should be dry with highs around 80F.

Expected 24-hour rain between 7 AM Sunday and 7 AM Monday

With the more scattered nature of the rain expected on Sunday, 24-hour rain tallies from Sunday to Monday morning will be less than what we see on Saturday. The best chance of half an inch or more on Sunday will be in portions of Northeastern Minnesota.

80s Most Of Next Week - 90s Possible First Week Of July

As we take a look through the upcoming week highs will generally be within a few degrees of 80F, though there will be a warming trend next weekend heading into the Independence Day holiday. We do watch the potential of another round of showers and storms toward the second half of next week and potentially the first day of July next Saturday.

Drought Continues To Expand

Drought continues to expand across the state in the latest Drought Monitor update released Thursday. D2 (Severe) drought is now up to 4.82%, up from 2.14%, as we saw expansion across central Minnesota and in the Twin Ports region. D1 (Moderate) drought is now in place across 39.43% of Minnesota, more than doubling the percentage of the state under D1 Drought since last week (18.85%). Meanwhile, 92.32% of Minnesota is considered at least Abnormally Dry (D0).

Today: Wettest Day In Over A Month?

By Paul Douglas

The Arctic Ocean, which may be largely ice-free by the 2030s, is warming 2-4 times faster than the rest of the planet. There's a growing body of research showing uneven warming may be throwing the jet stream out of alignment, with more "blocking patterns" where weather stalls. When weather stalls bad things often result: biblical floods or "flash droughts".

Moderate to extreme drought is impacting 58% of the Midwest, up from 8% just 5 weeks ago. The Twin Cities, Rochester, St. Cloud, Duluth and International Falls recorded the driest May 15 thru June 21 period on record, going back 130 years. A quarter inch of rain at MSP since mid-May?

Most of us will be cheering on loud, boisterous gangs of thunderstorms later today; a few may be severe over far southern Minnesota. Half an inch of rain may fall at MSP, with 1-3" amounts possible central and northern Minnesota. The farther north you go, the more hours of rain this weekend. Showers linger Sunday with cool 70s. I see a string of 80s next week. C'mon rain!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: PM T-storms, some heavy. Wake up 72. High 81. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cooler with showery rains. Wake up 66. High 74. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Early shower, then clearing. Wake up 61. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Wake up 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, few T-storms around. Wake up 70. High 87. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler breeze, few showers. Wake up 67. High 80. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 24th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 36 minutes, and 29 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 11 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

This Day in Weather History

June 24th

2002: Heavy rains fall on already saturated ground, leading to flooding. 5.50 inches fall at Delano, and half of a mobile home park at Howard Lake is evacuated due to rising water.

1972: Frost develops across northeast Minnesota. Duluth has a low of 35 and Tower bottoms out at 32.

National Weather Forecast

A slow-moving low in the Northeast will continue to bring showers and storms to the region and down to the Mid-Atlantic states on Saturday. A stationary front associated with that low down along the Gulf Coast also brings storm activity. Meanwhile, another slower-moving low in the Upper Midwest will bring storms - some of which could be strong. The heat bubble starts to reform across portions of the Southern Plains, but will really kick into gear as we head into Sunday.

The heaviest rain through the weekend will be up across portions of the Upper Midwest - some areas that definitely need the rain. However, 2-4" of rain in a short amount of time is not going to be the best solution to help the drought.

