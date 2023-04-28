River Flooding Continues

Major river flooding continues across the region. However, river levels are starting to crest or even start dropping here in the metro.

Looking at the Mississippi River at St. Paul, we saw a crest of 18.24 ft Wednesday morning, and water levels are slowly starting to fall. This ranks as the 14th-highest crest for the Mississippi River at St. Paul. Current forecasts have it dropping below major flood stage early next week.

Meanwhile, the St. Croix River at Stillwater crested back on Monday at 89.26 ft, the 7th highest crest on record. The river will slowly drop over the next week, falling below moderate flood stage this weekend.

_______________________________________________

Scattered Showers Through The Weekend

Forecast loop from 7 PM Thursday through 1 AM Sunday.

We are continuing to watch a system that'll bring us rain chances (and maybe some slush to the Arrowhead) over the next several days. The best additional chances of rain with this in the metro will be during the day Friday, then we will see passing showers Saturday and Sunday. A few more snowflakes could mix in for Sunday morning.

The heaviest additional precipitation is expected across portions of northern Minnesota, where some could see another half an inch of liquid or so. Rainfall amounts closer to the cities are expected to be lighter - only up to a quarter inch.

_______________________________________________

Closer Look At Friday

As shown above, it does appear showers will be around the metro as we head throughout the last Friday of April. We'll see cooler temperatures than what we saw Thursday, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-50s throughout the day.

Showers continue across much of the state Friday, slowly pushing eastward during the day. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out, mainly in southeastern Minnesota. Highs will range from the 40s along the North Shore to the 60s in southeast Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Cool Weekend With Some Showers

I personally don't think we'll see any all-day washouts this weekend.

Saturday: Mid-50s are expected for highs as we watch some scattered showers across the region. It'll be a windy day, with northwest gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: We'll continue to see some showers chances Sunday, though the better odds will be over into Wisconsin and across the Arrowhead. It'll be even windier, though, with northwest gusts to 35 mph. Highs will only climb to around 50F, but with those strong winds, it'll feel more like the 30s throughout the day.

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

Our recent rain/precipitation and snow melt have continued to decrease the drought across the state. As of the drought monitor update Thursday, only 1.6% of the state was in moderate drought - down in southwestern Minnesota. 40.3% of the state was abnormally dry - out in western and southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Meteorology Is Constant Learning On The Job

By Paul Douglas

"I never worry about the future, it comes soon enough" said Albert Einstein. By the way, my wife says I'm an idiot savant. Without the savant. But here is what I do know: you're only as good as your last forecast.

Every day meteorologists get their report card. Yes, we know when we blow it, but we do enjoy admonishments from the public. Unlike most soothsayers, we make our predictions in real-time, in public. You go to college to call yourself a meteorologist, but most of the learning is on the job. Trial and error. Learning from mistakes. A steep and perilous learning curve.

Showery rain is likely today with an errant crack of thunder possible. Free lawn-waterings continue over the weekend as a massive storm stalls over the Great Lakes for the better part of 4 days. Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and evening, with more showers into Tuesday. Models still print out a pile of slush for northern Wisconsin and the Minnesota Arrowhead.

Mercifully 60s return for the latter half of next week. C'mon spring!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Cooler with rain. Wake up 51. High 53. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Light rain, most likely PM hours. Wake up 41. High 50. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with showers. Wake up 38. High 48. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 15-35 mph.

MONDAY: Gusty and raw with a stray shower. Wake up 36. High 50. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 15-35 mph.

TUESDAY: Stalled storm, a few more showers? Wake up 35. High 53. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, hello spring. Wake up 37. High 62. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Wake up 47. High 70. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 28th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 7 minutes, and 27 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 48 seconds

*When do we see 15 Hours of Daylight?: May 20th (15 hours, 1 minute, 45 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6 AM? May 3rd (5:59 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM? May 11th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 28th

1994: Heavy snow falls over parts of Minnesota with 7.5 inches at Tower and 4.5 inches in the Twin Cities.

1966: A heavy snowstorm leaves 10 inches of snow on the ground across a wide chunk of northern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As one system continues to work eastward Friday - with showers and storms from the eastern Great Lakes to the Southeast - another frontal boundary will be in place in the central United States. That one will produce storms from Texas to the Upper Midwest, with some snow chances in the Rockies and parts of the western Great Lakes. Severe storms are expected in the Southern Plains.

It'll be another day where severe weather is expected across portions of Texas, including in the DFW Metroplex. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place (threat level 3 of 5). While very large hail is the main concern, damaging winds and a tornado or two will be possible.

Very heavy rain will be possible along the Gulf Coast and in the Appalachians through the first half of the weekend, with at least 3-5" of rain possible. A few inches of snow (maybe up to a foot) will be possible in the Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Trees are moving north from global warming. Look up how your city could change.

More from the Washington Post: "By the end of the century, Alabama cherry trees might find themselves unwelcome in Montgomery, replaced by blue jacarandas, now native to Latin America. In Washington, D.C., cabbage palmettos — the state tree of Florida and South Carolina — could thrive, while Fraser firs — popular as Christmas trees — could die out. As greenhouse gas emissions nudge temperatures higher, trees' growing ranges are shifting northward, projections from the U.S. Forest Service show. Trees near the southern edge of their geographic ranges — what scientists refer to as "plant hardiness zones" — will be left behind, while northern latitudes will welcome new species from the south."

An Agricultural Drought In East Africa Was Caused by Climate Change, Scientists Find

More from Inside Climate News: "A group of scientists have concluded that a devastating drought in the Horn of Africa, where tens of millions of people and animals have been pushed into starvation, would not have happened without the influence of human-caused climate change. World Weather Attribution, an organization that quickly assembles scientists to determine the impact of climate change on extreme weather events, said in a report released Thursday that climate change has made the drought 100 times more likely. The group of 19 scientists also agreed that the drought was likely to happen again in the next decade. "Climate change has made this drought exceptional," said Joyce Kimutai, a Kenya-based climate scientist and attribution expert who co-authored the report. While climate change has had only a minimal effect on rainfall, the researchers said, increased heat has forced more evaporation from plants and soils, drying them out. This drying effect would not have happened without climate change, the scientists said."

The Death of the Chevy Bolt Is Bad News for Earth

More from Gizmodo: "Long ago, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot. That was the compromise of progress. Now, Chevy is taking what could've, at least, been a proverbial parking lot filled with compact, relatively affordable electric vehicles and swapping it for one stuffed with more, massive EV pick-up trucks. General Motors, the parent company of Chevrolet, announced in its Tuesday investor call that it will stop making its two top-selling plug-in electric vehicle models by the end of 2023. The Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV will be no more. GM is pivoting and reconfiguring its Michigan-based Orion plant, which has been pumping out Bolts, to instead manufacture two different forthcoming models of electric pick-ups: the GMC Sierra and the Chevrolet Silverado."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser