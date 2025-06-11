Should you let pets sleep next to you? (Does it even matter what the experts say?)

It turns out, our furry best friend might be our sleep enemy.
Lots of pet owners let their animals sleep on the bed with them, which usually disrupts sleep. But many would say it's worth it.
And researchers don't necessarily disagree.
Melissa Milanak, a professor at Medical University of South Carolina specializing in sleep health, said most people at her clinic say their pets disturb them often at night.
''You can't say that hands down, it's bad for every single person, but there is a lot out there saying it negatively impacts your sleep,'' she said.
Generally speaking, having a pet is good for many people's health. Pets have been shown to lower their humans' stress levels, get them to exercise and more. Many pet owners also say they feel an immeasurable amount of comfort by having their pets close as they sleep.
But dogs' and cats' natural sleep cycles aren't the same as those of humans.
Dogs tend to be light sleepers and wake up multiple times at night. Some display instinctual behavior like scratching at bedding, which can prevent deeper phases of sleep even if it doesn't wake you up.