Elephants do it. So do chickens and iguanas, parrots and cats, and, of course, dogs. In fact, African wild dogs "vote" this way.

Sneeze, that is.

We've all felt that little tickle in the nose that heralds a sneeze. Dogs probably do, too, although they can't tell us about it. But their sneezes can give us clues to potential causes.

Sneezing is how the body rids itself of nasal irritants such as dust. It can also be triggered by cigarette or wildfire smoke or by scented products such as laundry detergent, cleansers, candles, hairspray or the Blenheim Bouquet eau de toilette you spritz on every morning.

An occasional sneeze is probably a response to mild nasal irritation. For instance, if sneezing is seasonal or occurs only at certain times, dogs may be reacting to the pollen of spring, or to summer wildfire smoke. However, dogs whose sneezing is accompanied by a watery nasal discharge and who rub their faces on flooring or with their paws may be suffering from inhalant allergies.

Weed pollens are common in late summer, tree pollens in spring and grass pollens in late spring through midsummer. House dust, molds, mites, wool and feathers can also contribute. If you suspect that your dog has allergies, try switching to products without scents or dyes, and ask your veterinarian about medication that can help.

Dental disease also can be linked to sneezing. An infected tooth can spread to a dog's sinuses, causing it to sneeze, cough and gag. And dogs can inhale foxtails, blades of grass, twigs or other items that become lodged in the nose. Foxtails are bushy grasses with barbs that face backward. They can migrate into the body, traveling to and damaging soft tissues and organs, including the eyes and brain. Dogs have died from migrating foxtails. Suspect this type of irritation if your dog is shaking its head, pawing at its nose or sneezing continuously.

Bacterial and fungal infections of the upper respiratory system can cause dogs to sneeze. Nasal mites picked up when dogs sniff around in the dirt cause sneezing, too. Senior dogs may develop nasal tumors that lead to sneezing. They may start to sneeze more frequently as tumors develop or may bleed on the side of the nose where the tumor is located.

Sometimes breed itself is a clue. The condensed facial anatomy of flat-faced (brachycephalic) dogs such as Boston terriers, bulldogs and pugs makes them prone to sneezing. Reverse sneezing is frequently a concern because dogs look and sound as if they are choking or having trouble breathing. Neck extended, they make a snorting sound, an attempt to remove irritants from the back of the throat. Gently stroking the throat can help put a stop to it. Generally, reverse sneezing isn't an emergency, but if it's persistent, take your dog to a veterinarian for a look-see.

Dogs sometimes sneeze in play or from excitement. Among dogs, a sneeze can signal both "let's play!" and "let's calm things down." But if a dog's sneezing is forceful, nonstop, or accompanied by discharge that is bloody or thick or contains mucus, it's time to see a veterinarian. Head shaking, pawing and nosebleeds aren't normal, either, and are clues that something is wrong. A close examination and sometimes diagnostic tests can help to determine the cause so your dog can get back to a sneeze-free lifestyle.