Should targeting penalties include ejections? Some coaches say no, but the policy isn't going away

''I remember when (ejections for) targeting first happened a decade ago or however long it is and everybody said, ‘Oh, this is going to change college football. You can't play like this,''' TCU's Sonny Dykes said. ''And then what happens like anything else, the players adapt and adjust, and you don't see that many targeting calls anymore. And as a result of that, you don't see as many catastrophic injuries in college football.''