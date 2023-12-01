

Winter Park this year became the latest Colorado ski resort to offer early lift access for skiers and riders who are willing to pay for upgrades to their lift tickets. It's a privilege that some love and others criticize as elitist.

"Early Ups" allow visitors to board lifts 30 minutes or more before they open to the general public, usually for $50 to $70, in order to get a crack at undisturbed snow. Other areas that offer early ups include Copper Mountain, Steamboat, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass. Beaver Creek and Keystone offer early ups on select days.

Based on reactions to the announcement on Winter Park's Instagram page, many Winter Park skiers and riders welcome the early-ups offer, as indicated by almost 1,000 likes. But many of the 100-plus comments on the Instagram post have been highly critical.

Here is a sampling of those reactions: "I will be throwing snowballs (at) every single person I see getting on the lift with an early ups pass."

"Any caviar available at the Super Gauge (lift)?"

"You guys should do some reflecting on your similarities to the money-hungry bad guys. There is no move that has singlehandedly ruined this sport more. Disgraceful."

Skiers rides the lift at Colorado’s Vail ski resort. Certain ski resorts in the state, not including Vail, offer an “Early Ups” program to give skiers early access to the lifts for a price.

"First chair should be earned, not bought."

"This absolutely sucks and my disappointment is immeasurable."

"What a shame. You held out against this kind of greed for years while others succumbed. This is the opposite of how winterparkresort has earned the love and loyalty of locals for decades and decades. Big BOOOOOOOOOOO."

"This is very sad. You're taking our sacred sport — and exploiting the mountains yet again for the sake of greed. You are also even further alienating this sport from the masses with ridiculous fees and incentives. Where are the ethics in your decision-making? Terrible move WP!"

"Thanks for ruining another thing. Going against your core supporters for the sake of greed is an awesome move. Great work guys!!!!"

For resort officials, the backlash "wasn't totally unexpected," according to Winter Park spokeswoman Jen Miller.

"We did expect some people would be upset and think that it is only for people who have money, who have resources," Miller said. "We've had more and more guests ask for an easier way to access the slopes earlier than 9 a.m., so we created Early Ups as a benefit that anyone can purchase to upgrade their pass. Before Early Ups, guests could hire a mountain guide to take them up the lifts early, or they could uphill on their own. Those options are still available."

At Winter Park, Early Ups will cost $49 when purchased seven days in advance and $59 when purchased six or fewer days in advance. Holiday prices will be $69. Early Ups lift access will begin at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends, 30 minutes before the general public gets to board.