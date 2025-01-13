‘Should never have been charged’: Jury finds ex-MN father not guilty after son fell out window, died

Police photos showed a couch was pushed up directly beneath the window of the apartment and court documents indicate that Aa’lim had been playing on the back of the couch before he fell. Duale’s oldest child, who is 9, said Duale had been “on the phone all day” and didn’t see Aa’lim fall while another child, who was 8, said Duale was “lying on a bed in his bedroom” when ‘Aa’lim fell out of the window. A police officer also said Duale told them he sleeping when his son fell out the window.