A grass fire burning along a north Minneapolis freeway on a recent Saturday caught the attention and curiosity of passing motorists as flames danced through the vegetation and smoke wafted over the traffic lanes.

One driver on adjacent N. Washington Avenue shot video of the small blaze on the embankment of westbound Interstate 94 in the vicinity of N. Dowling Avenue and wondered if it had been set intentionally.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation sometimes conducts prescribed burns to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and clear sightlines. This spring, the agency has carried out about 24 controlled burns, in which "we light the fire and it goes where we want to go," said Nate Johnson, a roadside vegetation specialist with MnDOT's Office of Environmental Stewardship.

That was not the case on May 22, when fire was spotted on I-94 about 7:30 p.m. Several small, sporadic fires popped up between W. Broadway and Dowling that night and created "lots of smoke but minimal area of damage and area burned," said Melanie Rucker, an assistant fire chief with the Minneapolis Fire Department. The causes were undetermined, she said.

So, should a driver report a roadside fire? Yes, but not if it's a prescribed burn.

Here is how drivers can tell the difference: MnDOT will post signs alerting drivers about the fires and smoke that may be drifting over the road. Additionally, crews in orange or yellow vests will be on the scene. In high traffic areas, MnDOT may close off a traffic lane next to a ditch where a burn is occurring.

Motorists passing a controlled burn should treat the area like a construction zone. In other words, slow down and pay attention, but don't stop, Johnson said.

"Once somebody stops, there is the potential for an accident," he said. "That can make it hard to do our job."

MnDOT conducts prescribed burns in the spring and fall, and primarily outside the metro area — another way drivers in the metro will know whether to report a roadside fire. Johnson said MnDOT is looking to conduct a burn along Interstate 35E south of downtown St. Paul in 2022.

Fires MnDOT sets help kill weeds and promote growth of native grasses and flowers that in winter trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road, Johnson said.

Seat belt campaign

Minnesotans buckle up at a pretty good clip, with 93.4% of drivers complying with state law, according to the 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Use Survey. Drivers who don't are paying a high price.

Preliminary data for the first five months of the year show a 44% increase in fatalities of unbelted motorists involved in a crash. That amounts to 39 fatalities, compared with 27 at this time last year, according to the state's Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

The state recorded 112 deaths involving unbelted motorists in 2020, a significant rise from 73 in 2019. Deaths of unbelted motorists ages 15 to 19 were the highest in more than a decade and the most for ages 25 to 39 in the past eight years, according to OTS.

State law requires drivers and passengers in all seating positions to wear seat belts or be in a correct child restraint. To encourage compliance, law enforcement is running a statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign through June 6.

Follow news about traffic and commuting at The Drive on startribune.com. Got traffic or transportation questions, or story ideas? E-mail drive@startribune.com, tweet @stribdrive or call Tim Harlow at 612-673-7768.