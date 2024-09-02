Should athletes pray to win a game? A praying, preaching, putting Minnesota pastor answers.

A: Our ultimate goal is not to win. Our ultimate goal is to be at our best. When we are at our best, we are living in freedom that comes from Christ. When you see a group of Bethel athletes praying before a game, we’re praying for things like, “God, give us the freedom to compete. God, give us peace of mind so that we can be at our best. God, give us wisdom so that we can use our minds. God, give us grace so we can be great teammates and great competitors.”