THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Several shots were fired early Thursday at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said. Nobody was injured and police were investigating.
Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue in the Dutch city.
Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and local media showed images of bullet holes in windows.
The motive for the shooting was unclear. Police appealed for witnesses.
Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday.
