Gunfire struck a city snowplow Sunday after a collision in the city's far north side.

Minneapolis officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 4300 block of N. Fremont Avenue in the Webber-Camden neighborhood at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Police believe the plow was on the side of the road and was struck by a passing vehicle.

After the collision, the suspects exited their vehicle and shouted at the plow driver.

As the vehicle left the area, shots were fired toward the plow. The plow was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The snowplow driver called police and was not injured.

Minneapolis police are investigating. Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.