A shot from a handgun being handled by a 7-year-old boy struck his older brother in the head in Brooklyn Park, officials said Tuesday.

Police say they believe the 9-year-old victim will survive the shooting, which occurred about 10:40 p.m. Monday at a home in the 7500 block of N. Fremont Avenue.

The 9-year-old "was conscious and alert when officers began rendering emergency aid," a police statement read. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, the statement added.

The 7-year-old located the gun in the home and "had been handling the weapon when it discharged," the statement continued.

Police said two adults were in the residence at the time. They were not the boys' parents, police added.

No arrests have been made as police detectives continue their investigation.