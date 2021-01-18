After Karl-Anthony Towns' positive coronavirus test rocked the Timberwolves organization Friday, the Wolves carried on with the unrelenting business of playing games Monday against Atlanta.

Without Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez, who all missed the game under the NBA's COVID protocols, the Wolves continued to struggle, this time falling 108-97 to an Atlanta team that had lost six of seven entering the day. The Wolves have now lost nine of their last 10 as Towns has missed his eighth game of the season.

Both teams played as if they didn't want to win in combining for 43 turnovers, but DeAndre Hunter helped the Hawks do enough to get the win in scoring 25 points. Clint Capela added 23 and 15 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell did what he could offensively in scoring 31 but the Wolves went most of the day without another player in double figures before Malik Beasley finished with 15 on 5 of 16 shooting. The Wolves shot 40% and committed 17 turnovers to Atlanta's 26.

BOXSCORE: Atlanta 108, Timberwolves 97

The Wolves were thin in the frontcourt without Towns and Hernangomez while Jake Layman was just rejoining the team following the birth of his son this week. Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid each started the game as the Wolves tried to make due without Towns, Rubio and Hernangomez, and after flying into Atlanta later in the day Sunday.

The Wolves jumped out to an 11-6 lead but after Ryan Saunders subbed out D'Angelo Russell Atlanta went on a 12-0 run to take an 18-11 lead. The Wolves' inexperience in the frontcourt showed up on the defensive end as Atlanta was able to get to the rim for 24 first-half paint points. But it wasn't exactly a clinic that the Hawks or Wolves put on early. Turnovers were aplenty as the careless mistakes piled up both from a physical and mental standpoint.

Russell helped keep the Wolves from falling too far behind as he steadied them following that early first-quarter run when he re-entered the game. He had 16 in the first half.

The Hawks led by as many as 13, but their 16 first-half turnovers prevented them from running away with it early. Trae Young accounted for five of those. The Wolves had 18 points off those turnovers. The Wolves had 11 turnovers themselves and trailed 58-51 at the half.

The Hawks' margin stayed the same at the end of the third even as Atlanta stretched it to double digits most of the quarter. A 15-2 spurt gave Atlanta a 73-60 lead midway through the quarter, with the Wolves only cutting into the margin late in the quarter as point guard Jordan McLaughlin was able to find room in the Atlanta defense for some easy baskets.

But Atlanta was able to extend the lead to 15 on a Hunter three with 5 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. Beasley finally started hitting late, and consecutive threes from him cut it to 95-89 with 3:06 to play. But the Wolves couldn't get enough stops in the final minutes to get any closer.

