Gophers second-year men's basketball coach Ben Johnson assembled a practice lineup last month that included Jamison Battle, Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington in what easily could have been three of his opening night starters.

Then Battle needed foot surgery. Garcia and Carrington were sidelined because of a muscle strain and ankle sprain this week, respectively.

Suddenly, Johnson wondered if three potential starters would be healthy for the Nov. 7 opener against Western Michigan. They were definitely out in the U's only exhibition game Wednesday night against St. Olaf.

That made an offseason of excitement over a talented new squad turn into concern for fans before the Gophers rallied from behind to beat a veteran-led Division III opponent 71-55 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers, who trailed by seven points in the first half, will need to rely on youth this season.

A bright spot in a rough first outing was the freshmen trio of Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne and Jaden Henley combining for 37 points. Fellow newcomer Ta'Lon Cooper also had all of his 13 points in the second half.

Johnson already ruled out Battle, his leading returner scorer, for next Monday's season opener. His status is week to week. Garcia and Carrington are day to day with their recovery timetable.

A 6-11 North Carolina transfer, Garcia was the top candidate to be the U's go-to scorer until Battle makes a healthy return. The Prior Lake product was in street clothes Wednesday, possibly as a precaution.

The injury to Carrington — wearing a walking boot to protect his ankle — seemed more serious. The Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner and state champion from Park Center was the most hyped of the U's talented freshmen class and competed for a starting role.

But Ola-Joseph proved to be the best freshman and player on the floor for the Gophers on Wednesday with 12 points of his game-high 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first half, including a three-pointer. The former Osseo and AZ Compass Prep forward came off the bench to provide a much-needed offensive spark.

The Oles, who were coached by former Gophers assistant Dave "Koz" Kosmoski, went from controlling most of the first half to trailing 54-42 after Payne muscled in a layup plus the foul with 11:13 to play.

At 6-7 and 215 pounds, Ola-Joseph was nearly the same size as St. Olaf's big men. So Payne surely resembled a man among boys at 6-9, 255. Their physicality, along with back-to-back three-pointers from Cooper, changed the momentum in the second half.

But the first sign of how the Gophers were maybe trying to not reveal too much in this glorified scrimmage was that the players were competing in their practice jerseys.

The U's starting lineup was also interesting. Cooper is expected to be the point guard to replace graduated captain Payton Willis this season. But the Morehead State transfer was joined to open the game by former walk-on Will Ramberg, who earned a scholarship this fall.

Henley and Payne and sophomore Treyton Thompson rounded out of the first five, which wasn't surprising considering they were likely going to be part of the rotation this year.

What was noticeably absent when the Gophers trailed early was experience on the floor.

Five of the first eight Gophers players who saw the court in the first half were either freshmen or sophomores — much different compared to St. Olaf's seven juniors or seniors, who were able to match their Big Ten foe for most of the night.

How much experience will become a factor, even when Garcia and Battle are both healthy, could determine how competitive the Gophers can be once the real games begin.