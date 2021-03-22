The Gophers already faced a tough match Sunday against No. 1 Wisconsin. Without two of their top players, it became even tougher.

The No. 4 Gophers fell to the Badgers at Maturi Pavilion, losing 14-25, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25 for their second loss this season. Setter Melani Shaffmaster (upper-body injury) and libero CC McGraw (lower-body injury) did not play, two major absences that left the Gophers scrambling. The loss dropped the Gophers to 11-2 this season, while Wisconsin remained undefeated at 11-0.

The match was the first in a month for Wisconsin, which had had its past seven matches postponed.

Wisconsin's Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg had a match-high 17 kills each, while freshman Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 15 kills and hit .400.

The teams were supposed to have begun a two-match series Thursday in Madison, but the Gophers had to postpone the first match. With some players in a 17-day COVID protocol and others injured, coach Hugh McCutcheon said the team's medical personnel "had deemed it unwise to play" because of the diminished roster.

They got enough players back to continue with Sunday's game, but missing their starting setter and libero left the Gophers with a tall task. Junior Bayley McMenimen, who had played only five sets all season, started at setter; graduate transfer Hunter Atherton, who had not played at all, also saw action at the position.

Defensive specialist Rachel Kilkelly moved into McGraw's spot at libero for the Gophers, with outside hitter Jenna Wenaas filling in later in the match.

Without Shaffmaster, the Gophers were missing a 6-3 setter who had played all 46 sets this season and gives the Gophers extra height at the net. They struggled to get their bearings in the first set, trailing Wisconsin the entire way.

The Badgers took a 2-0 lead on a pair of Deahna Kraft aces, as the Gophers had trouble handling the Badgers' serves throughout the set. Five consecutive Wisconsin points, including three Molly Haggerty kills, stretched the lead to 10-5. Another Badgers burst later in the set — this one a 9-1 streak — gave them a 22-11 lead.

Wisconsin outhit the Gophers .367-.143 in the first set and had four blocks and four aces, while the Gophers managed a single block and no aces. The 14 points were the fewest scored by the Gophers in a set this season.

Wisconsin scored the first two points of the second set, but the Gophers began to find their footing midway through the set. Three Rettke kills powered a run of five consecutive points for the Badgers to give them an 8-3 lead.

The Gophers pulled within 9-7 on a 3-0 run, then reeled off five points in a row to take their first lead of the match. Two Kilkelly aces and a Landfair kill put them ahead 12-10. The margin grew to as many as four points as the Gophers stayed in front the rest of the way to take the set and even the match 1-1.

But the Gophers struggled again in the third set. A 10-2 Wisconsin run boosted the Badgers to a 12-5 lead as Rettke and Danielle Hart led the attack. Later in the set, the Badgers scored six points in a row to stretch the lead to 20-8.

Wisconsin finished the set with five aces and hit .444.

The Gophers led by as many as three points in the fourth set before Wisconsin charged ahead with a 6-1 run, giving it a 17-14 lead. A 3-0 Gophers run tied the score at 23 before the Badgers scored the final two points to win.