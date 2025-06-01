Short-handed Dallas plays Eastern Conference-leading Union to scoreless draw

Sports

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 3:07AM

FRISCO, Texas — Maarten Paes had two saves after defender Lalas Abubakar drew a red card in the 39th minute, helping short-handed FC Dallas earn a point in a scoreless draw with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Dallas (4-6-6) was forced to play a man down after Abubakar was tagged with two yellow cards in an eight-minute span.

Paes earned his second clean sheet in his 14th start this season and his 23rd in 106 career starts with Dallas.

Andrew Rick saved the only shot he faced in his seventh start and third shutout this season. He had one clean sheet in six starts as a rookie last year.

Neither keeper was tested in the first half.

Philadelphia has six wins in a nine-match unbeaten streak and has a four-point lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Dallas is winless in six straight (0-3-3).

Dallas is idle until June 14 when it travels to play Sporting Kansas City. Philadelphia also returns to league play on June 14 when the Union host Charlotte FC.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

