A: These tawny owls with their dramatically outlined eyes spend their time in wide open spaces in their daily hunt for small rodents. You almost surely won’t see them in a city setting but you might try visiting wide grasslands, such as at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area (north of Forest Lake) in the late afternoon to try to spot one or more of these owls. Three Rivers Park District has suitable habitat, as well. These owls are more likely to be found in summer or fall, since most head southward for the winter. Short-ears can be spotted in the daytime, and often share the same habitat as hawks called Northern harriers. Amateur photographer Darlene Herbster recently caught a tense interaction between a Northern harrier and a short-eared owl: Watching an owl drop to the ground, the hawk assumed it had caught a vole, so it flew down to try to steal it (a practice called kleptoparasitism). The two raptors faced off for a bit, then the owl flew off, its empty talons revealing that it had missed its prey. So both birds left the field without a meal that time.