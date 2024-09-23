‘Short corn' could replace the towering cornfields steamrolled by a changing climate

U.S. farmers grow corn on about 90 million acres (36 million hectares) each year, usually making it the nation's largest crop, so it's hard to overstate the importance of a potential large-scale shift to smaller-stature corn, said Dior Kelley, an assistant professor at Iowa State University who is researching different paths for growing shorter corn. Last year, U.S. farmers grew more than 400 tons (363 metric tonnes) of corn, most of which was used for animal feed, the fuel additive ethanol, or exported to other countries.