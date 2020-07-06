MINNEAPOLIS — Doctors at a Minneapolis hospital delivered the baby of a pregnant shooting victim who was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.
The woman was in a vehicle when she was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in south Minneapolis, police said.
Paramedics rushed the woman to Hennepin County Medical Center where the baby was delivered and placed in intensive care. The woman was later pronounced dead.
The police department's homicide unit is investigating. The woman has not been identified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Driver's manual will have new instructions for drivers with firearms who are stopped
The changes come four years after the death Philando Castile. His mother, Valerie, helped spearhead the changes.
Local
Shooting victim pronounced dead after her baby is delivered
Doctors at a Minneapolis hospital delivered the baby of a pregnant shooting victim who was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Minneapolis
Pregnant woman fatally shot in south Minneapolis; baby delivered
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m.; no arrests have been made.
Minneapolis
A deeper look at areas most damaged by rioting, looting in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Twin Cities restaurants and retail stores were hit the hardest in the rioting following George Floyd's killing.