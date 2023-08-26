PASADENA, Calif. — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.
Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.
Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.
The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.
Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.
Nation
Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5
Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.
Nation
Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy
When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won't have to worry about where her children's next meals will be coming from. They'll be free.
Nation
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington's 60th anniversary demonstration
Martin Luther King III, along with his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, have developed a set of traditions for this time of the year.
Nation
A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting
Ryan Guidus was enjoying a spontaneous night out Wednesday with his 7-month-old daughter and mother-in-law at Cook's Corner, a favorite family spot in Southern California that he's frequented since his own childhood, when gunshots rang out.