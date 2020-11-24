A shooting outside a Cub Foods in Coon Rapid left one person dead and a young main in jail, authorities said.

The killing occurred about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 200 block of Northdale Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders arrived and provided medical attention to the male before declaring him dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. His age and identity have yet to be released.

Authorities have yet to offer a motive for the shooting.

A 19-year-old man from Andover was arrested minutes later at the scene by Coon Rapids police and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Court records in Minnesota show he was jailed in July and charged with a gross-misdemeanor drug offense in Wright County. He was released without having to post bail, has since pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

He’s also been convicted three times for petty misdemeanor drug crimes, all committed in the fall of 2019.