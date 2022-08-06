MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on the city's north side.
The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The four men, ages 31, 20, 28 and 27, were transported to a local hospital, police said.
Authorities said they are seeking the public's help in finding unknown suspect or suspects.
No further information was immediately released.
