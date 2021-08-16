A man is dead following a shooting early Monday in St. Paul's Como Park neighborhood.

Callers reported multiple gun shots in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue about 12:45 a.m., and officers went to the scene. When they arrived, police found an unresponsive man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said Sgt. Natalie Davis of the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

The man's death marks the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year.

No one has been arrested and investigators are looking for witnesses, processing the scene and hoping to collect video footage from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying the shooter.

Anybody with information can call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768