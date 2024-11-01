DENVER — A shooting at a house party on Halloween left three people dead and three others injured in Northglenn, a city north of Denver, police said Friday.
Shooting leaves 3 dead and 3 wounded at a Colorado house party on Halloween
A shooting at a house party on Halloween left three people dead and three others injured in Northglenn, a city north of Denver, police said Friday.
By JESSE BEDAYN
Officers arrived at the large house party just after midnight to find one person already dead and five others with gunshot wounds, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release. The victims were transported to a hospital, where two later died.
Police said they don't have a suspect in custody yet, though they added that there are ''no known threats to the public."
The victims names are being withheld until their family members are notified.
about the writer
JESSE BEDAYNThe Associated Press
Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania to count contested provisional ballots, rejecting Republican plea
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal from Republicans that could have led to thousands of provisional ballots not being counted in Pennsylvania.