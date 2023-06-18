ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.
Witnesses told the KMOV that the shooting took place inside a building.
The names of the victims and the conditions of those wounded in the shooting were not immediately available.
The St. Louis police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
