Shooting in south Florida kills a woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to a hospital

March 27, 2025 at 4:18PM
An apartment building where a fatal shooting occurred is shown on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Pembroke Park, Fla. (Mike Stocker/The Associated Press)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in south Florida and two others were taken to a hospital, according to law enforcement.

The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 p.m., Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff’s Office fire rescue battalion chief, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. An adult male and a girl were transported to a hospital.

The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren’t immediately clear.

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report.

