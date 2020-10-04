One person is dead after an early-morning shooting Sunday in the Hiawatha neighborhood of south Minneapolis, police said.

Officers arrived at a duplex in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue after a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Inside, they found a man believed to be in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Officers were told that a dispute had led to the shooting, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The shooting marks the 64th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

The people who live in the other half of the duplex said a woman who lives there was safe and staying elsewhere after the shooting.

The duplex is across the street from Becketwood, a retirement community near the Minnehaha Academy campus.

KIM HYATT