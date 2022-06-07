A confrontation between three men inside an apartment building in Coon Rapids Monday left two of them dead and a third injured.

Police from three departments and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were called to the 9400 block of NW. Springbrook Drive about 4:50 p.m. on calls about gunfire. When they arrived, they found the three men with gunshot wounds, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Paramedics administered first aid to two men who were critically injured. One of the men died at the scene. A second was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The third man suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities did not say if the men had any relationship, but said there was no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.