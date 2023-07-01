ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian police searched for a person who opened fire Saturday evening in a central town, killing one person and injuring others.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. local time in the town of Sisak, some 60 kilometers (36 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb, police said in a statement.
Police said the shooting also caused a fire, but no other details were immediately available.
