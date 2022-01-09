MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the city's first homicide of the year.
Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital.
Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired." The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.
Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides in 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.
