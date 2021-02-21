Traffic near the city of Braham north of the Twin Cities is being detoured following a shooting in Isanti County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Police were on the scene, but no further details were immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Hwy. 65 is closed in both directions between Hwy. 107 and Andree Drive NE. Traffic is being detoured on Hwy. 107 through Braham and then onto County Road 4 back to Hwy. 65, the Isanti County Sheriff's Department said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said on Twitter the closure was due to an "emergency response." MnDOT advised motorists to stay out of the closed area, noting on its website to "look out for a serious crash."

MnDOT said the detour is in effect until about 7 p.m.

