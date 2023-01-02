RACINE, Wis. — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year's shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner.
Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun's Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Family members identified the owner as Avery "Rerun" Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named after him.
"He was loving," Akem Stilo, Stewart's grandson, told reporters. "He was caring. He looked out for his people, community. You know, he was a good person, a real stand-up dude."
No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Bills' Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Nation
Officer killed, 2nd wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought
Authorities in Pennsylvania are looking for a gunman they say shot and killed a police officer and wounded another during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Nation
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.
Nation
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Politics
McCarthy's bid for speaker remains in peril even after key concessions
WASHINGTON – Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker remained in peril Monday as he toiled to break through the entrenched opposition of hard-right lawmakers…