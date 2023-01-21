Minnetonka police had a man in custody Saturday after multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex, leading officers to evacuate residents as the man barricaded himself in an apartment.

According to a city statement, officers received a 911 call sometime before 11:30 a.m. Saturday with a report of shots fired at the complex. Officers heard multiple rounds of gunfire upon arrival, which led them to evacuate residents from nearby apartments at 10233 34th St. W.

The man barricaded himself inside an apartment and spoke to police. He peacefully surrendered before 1 p.m., police said, and no injuries were reported.

Officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, and the Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Louis Park police departments assisted Minnetonka police.

The incident remains under investigation.