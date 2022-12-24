More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Shooting at Mall of America
Officials lock down the west wing of the Mall of America after a shooting was reported in the first floor of Nordstrom on Friday, December 23, 2022. The mall was put on lockdown just after 8 p.m. It was lifted about an hour later, at which point the Mall closed for the night and asked remaining customers to head home.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Gophers women's basketball defeats Eastern Illinois
The University of Minnesota Gophers defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers 59-48 in a nonconference basketball matinee.
www.startribune.com
Photos: "Life threatening" cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling
Desperate efforts are underway by Twin Cities shelters to rescue the homeless from the brutal cold, which outreach workers say is life-threatening for those sleeping outside. The blizzard hits at a challenging time for shelter providers struggling with a monthslong surge in the number of families seeking shelter because of the end of rising rents and the end of the eviction moratorium.
Photography
Photos: Gophers men's basketball defeats Chicago State 58-55
Minnesota Gophers men's basketball played against the Chicago State Cougars at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 22, 2022.