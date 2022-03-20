DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person was killed and 20 people wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said.

Keith Finch, chief of police in the town of Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according to the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, which put on the event.

Wallace McGehee, the car show's lead organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

"For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy," McGehee told KATV at the scene. "We did this here for 16 years without a problem."

Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn't immediately available.