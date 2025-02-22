Shooting at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills airman, wounds another

Nation

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
February 22, 2025 at 5:50PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico early Saturday morning left one airman dead and another wounded, authorities said, adding that it was not an act of terrorism or an attack by an outsider.

Officials at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 a.m. One airman died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to a hand and later discharged, authorities said in a statement.

The Air Force released few other details and did not immediately say whether someone was in custody or if there was a search for a suspect. A spokesperson declined to say whether the shooter or shooters also were airmen.

The names of the airmen who were shot were not immediately released.

FBI investigators were at the scene being helped by Albuquerque police, a city police spokesperson said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

