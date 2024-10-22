World

Shooting at a soccer match in Jamaica leaves 5 dead and several injured

October 22, 2024 at 3:18PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Five people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a soccer match in Jamaica, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the capital of Kingston late Monday during a friendly game, police told reporters.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured or what led to the shooting.

The Jamaica Gleaner newspaper reported that Pleasant Heights, where the soccer match was held, has struggled with gang violence in the past.

Police implemented a 48-hour curfew in the area following the shooting.

