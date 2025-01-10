Shooter kills man in north Minneapolis home and flees, police say

A man was shot to death in a north Minneapolis home, while the suspect remains on the run, police said Friday.
This is the city’s second homicide of the year.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building in the 1100 block of James Avenue N., police said.
Officers arrived at the scene, where it appeared the victim was shot inside the apartment before the shooter fled. The victim was declared dead, according to police. It is unclear who called police or how they were otherwise summoned to the scene.
The shooter was gone by the time the officers arrived, police said.
There have been third homicides in the city so far this year.
“Our investigators are fully dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and providing answers to his family,” Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “We strongly encourage anyone with information about this tragic incident to come forward and support our efforts to bring accountability for this family.”
