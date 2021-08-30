A Minneapolis man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a 17-year-old at a gas station last year.

Jomoy Lee, 18, was sentenced to the term per a plea agreement reached in July. Lee pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the Sept. 14, 2020 murder of Andre Conley, 17.

Lee will serve about 16 1/4 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office: Police responded to shots fired at a gas station on Fremont and Dowling Avenues North and found Conley shot three times. They also found a 19-year-old man, who survived being shot in the torso.

Surveillance video captured Lee and a suspected second shooter, Kejuan Haywood, 18, approaching a group at the gas station. Lee shot first followed by Haywood.

Testing showed that a gun Lee threw out a car window while being pursued by police was used in the murder.

Haywood is charged with one count each of intentional second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. His case is pending.

