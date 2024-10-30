Shohei Ohtani's rural hometown honors its superstar son -- from city hall to the hair salons

These days, Oshu City is most famous for Ohtani himself, and the intense pride local people show for one of the game's greatest ever players. He started in the local Little League with the Mizusawa Pirates, played for Hanamaki Higashi High School — a route that led him to the World Series. His Los Angeles Dodgers lead the New York Yankees 3-0, and fans here will be tuned in when LA tries to clinch the title early Wednesday morning local time.