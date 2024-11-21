Wires

Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 11:54PM

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

