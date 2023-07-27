DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani gave up one hit and struck out eight in his first complete game in Major League Baseball, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Ohtani (9-5) did not allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single and was quickly erased by a double play. Ohtani walked three batters the rest of the way, but easily worked out of trouble on the same day the Angels confirmed they're not trading him.

The two-way superstar, who will be a free agent after the season, didn't budge on his approach to avoid talking about next year despite the recent developments.

''In season, I don't really like to think about the long-term stuff, just focus on the season and every game that's in front of me,'' Ohtani said through a translator. ''Obviously, I've been with the Angels my whole career here, and I love the fans. I love the team, no complaints."

The hard-throwing righty with wicked off-speed pitches threw 111 pitches, 71 for strikes.

''I got to save the bullpen,'' said Ohtani, who had previously finished eight innings five times.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings in what might have been his final start with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they're in a win-now mode with a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season.

The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered Wednesday night when the Angels acquired right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.

''This team deserves a chance to win,'' Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. ''To acquire two pitchers, we think that really helps.''

While Ohtani went 0 for 5 at the plate and struck out twice, his teammates provided plenty of offense.

Trey Cabbage's sacrifice fly in the second inning was his first of three RBIs. Ward hit homers in the sixth and eighth innings.

Ohtani kept Detroit off balance, blowing fastballs that neared 100 mph past them and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters.

''It was a heck of a game, understanding what we have ahead of us," manager Phil Nevin said. "It's a doubleheader, then we've got a weekend full of games and we don't have an off day for a while. To have our pen basically sitting down there the whole game, and relaxing, that was big time.''

MOVING ON

The Angels designated 2021 All-Star slugger Jared Walsh for assignment. Walsh hit .119 with one homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season as he has struggled with headaches and insomnia, coming off an injury-stunted 2022.

SLUMP BUSTER

Angels catcher Chad Wallach ended an 0-for-38 drought with a single in the seventh.

''In the dugout, it was a good eruption when he got that hit," manager Nevin said.

UP NEXT

Giolito (6-6, 3.79) is expected to make his Angels debut Friday night against Toronto, where the Blue Jays plan to start RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18) in the first game of the series.

Detroit travels to Miami, where Tigers RHP Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53) and Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.32) are the probable pitchers on Friday night.

